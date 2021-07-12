The Washington football team will choose a new name and logo that are unrelated to Native American imagery.

The Washington Football Team of the National Football League stated on Monday that it will adopt a new name and emblem that is free of Native American themes.

In a statement, team President Jason Wright said, “The past nine months have provided us a unique opportunity to rethink our organization in terms of who we are today and what course we want to follow into our future.”

“It’s no secret why we started looking for a fresh brand identity. It was centered on our previous moniker, which included Native American images and racially charged language.”

Wright noted that the team had explored a variety of name alternatives with Native Americans, which had “exposed” the team to “quite deeply held emotional views regarding our previous images and relationship.”

“To summarize, this interaction proved to us a consensus that moving forward with no linkages to Native American images is the best course of action. In a statement, Wright added, “I am personally and truly grateful for the Native American community leaders who engaged with us, sharing difficult, raw, and true tales that continue to this day.”

“Their tales confirmed our choice to take a different approach in the development of our new brand and identity, and we are gladly embarking on this path with a pledge to our community—a vow to remain inclusive in our process and collaborative with our fans.”

Wright also addressed the possibility of the franchise being renamed the “Warriors,” which has been popular among fans.

While some may consider the term “Warriors” to be “natural, even harmless,” Wright claims that “feedback from across populations we engaged plainly highlighted deep-seated unease about Warriors, with the evident acknowledgement that it too closely corresponds with Native American ideas.”

“We’ve made substantial changes in our structure and culture, and our new name must reflect these changes,” Wright stated. To that aim, we’ll pick an identity that explicitly rejects any usage of or resemblance to Native American imagery.”

Following years of criticism, the franchise changed its name from the Washington Redskins to the Washington Football Team prior to the 2020 NFL season. Fans were also asked to assist the team. This is a condensed version of the information.