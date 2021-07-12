The Walt Whitman Statue Will Be Relocated on a College Campus Due to His Racist Past

After petitions from activists and a recommendation from a committee of researchers, a statue of the famous 19th-century poet Walt Whitman is due to be removed from the center of the Rutgers University-Camden campus in New Jersey.

According to Mike Sepanic, vice-chancellor for public affairs and head of staff at Camden, the Whitman statue in the Campus Center courtyard will be relocated to another campus location. The statue is dedicated to the novelist, who died in Camden in 1892 at the age of 72.

Members of the Rutgers University–Camden community petitioned the university in spring 2020 to re-evaluate the statues, monuments, and other kinds of public art on campus via modern and social-justice lenses, according to Sepanic.

“This vast topic was investigated over the past year by a committee of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members, including a number of historians and artists,” Sepanic stated. “Among their ideas is the relocation of a Walt Whitman statue from in front of our Campus Center to a garden space beside a century-old tree on campus, where the statue can be displayed with accompanying contextual information in the coming months.”

Last year, a petition titled “Remove Racist Walt Whitman from Rutgers-Camden Campus” began to circulate on change.org.

The appeal claims that the statue “glorifies a guy who deserves no such recognition on our campus.” Our institution promotes diversity, inclusivity, and equity, whereas Whitman stood for none of these values. Instead, he advocated for white supremacy and prejudice against African-Americans and Native Americans.”

They’re now attempting to demolish a Walt Whitman statue. pic.twitter.com/265gVK2EW5

July 7, 2020 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator)

“The n*****, like the I****, will be eliminated: it is the law of races, history, what-not: always so far inexorable—always to be,” it said, quoting one of Whitman’s “white supremacist ideas.” Someone shows that a superior quality of rats has arrived, and then all the minor rats are removed.”

The petition garnered 3,853 signatures as of Monday, falling short of its target of 5,000. Protests also focussed on the school’s historical significance.

Whitman is one of America’s most well-known and influential poets, well remembered for his landmark poem “Leaves of Grass.” This is a condensed version of the information.