The Virginia election puts the Democrats’ anti-Trump message to the test ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The governor election in Virginia on Tuesday will be a litmus test for whether Democrats’ anti-Trump campaign has been effective in rallying supporters in an increasingly tight race and delivering a triumph for the party.

Political experts have chosen Virginia, one of only two states conducting a regularly scheduled governor election this autumn, as a possible predictor of voter sentiment ahead of next year’s midterm elections. In those races, Republicans will seek to shift the power balance in Congress, where Democrats control small majorities in both chambers.

Last year, President Joe Biden won Virginia by around ten points, whereas Hillary Clinton won the state by more than five points four years ago. However, the state has alternated between choosing Republicans and Democrats as governors over the last few decades, and the contest between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is tight.

With only one day until Tuesday’s election, polling averages revealed McAuliffe and Youngkin were roughly a point apart, with Youngkin overtaking McAuliffe’s months-long lead in the final days of the campaign.

After comparing his top Republican competitor to former President Donald Trump, California Governor Gavin Newsom beat an attempt to recall him through a recall election less than two months ago. Early on, Newsom’s team drew parallels between Trump and the people supporting the recall movement.

After conservative radio host Larry Elder entered the race and rose to the top of the polls among Republicans, Newsom centered much of his campaign advertising and speeches on the similarities he said existed between Elder and Trump. In the end, a majority of voters voted to keep him in office for the rest of his tenure.

Democrats in Virginia have once again drawn parallels between Trump and Youngkin, whom Trump endorsed in May. Youngkin has not campaigned alongside McAuliffe like Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and many other major Democrats have. Despite this, the Democratic Party has portrayed Virginia’s gubernatorial election as a Democrat vs. Trump Republican contest.

According to Alexandra Reckendorf