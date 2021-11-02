The Virginia election, according to Tucker Carlson, is a “referendum” on Democrat leadership.

The gubernatorial race in Virginia, according to Tucker Carlson, is a “referendum” on the prominent Democratic figures who have campaigned on behalf of candidate Terry McAuliffe.

The Fox News anchor stated in his pre-election monologue that the outcome in Virginia will highlight the influence of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Barack Obama, who have all campaigned alongside McAuliffe.

In contrast, although regularly promoting GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin, Donald Trump has not campaigned with him, and Youngkin has appeared to distance himself from the former president during his campaign.

Given that McAuliffe and Youngkin have opposite perspectives on the argument, Carlson believes the results in Virginia will demonstrate how important race theory being taught in schools is to voters.

McAuliffe’s dismissive of concerns from parents about academic theory being taught in schools, according to Carlson, may have hampered his prospects of winning.

“According to polls, McAuliffe is likely to lose this election, and if he does, the Democratic Party will be rocked. Terry McAuliffe was Virginia’s governor only four years ago. Last November, Joe Biden won the state by ten points,” Carlson stated.

“In the state of Virginia, the most renowned Democrats on the globe have personally campaigned for Terry McAuliffe, from President Joe Biden to former President Barack Obama to Kamala Harris herself.”

“As a result, the Democratic Party has left no stone unturned, and there’s a reason for that. Democrats recognize that this election is a referendum on the performance of our entire leadership class, not just on an amoral scumbag who wants to be governor again for whatever reason. They’re up for a referendum.” Youngkin has made education a key electoral issue in his campaign, promising to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in Virginia schools if he is elected. When asked about the topic, Youngkin slammed McAuliffe for saying that parents should not “be dictating schools what they should teach.”

McAuliffe has disputed reports that critical race theory is now being taught in Virginia, calling the outrage a "racist dog whistle."