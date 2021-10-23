The Virginia Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit against the United States Postal Service over delays in delivering election materials.

On Friday, the Democratic Party of Virginia filed a complaint against the United States Postal Service (USPS) over election-related mail delivery delays that might potentially disenfranchise Virginia voters.

The complaint was filed on the state’s deadline for voters to apply for an absentee ballot. Thousands of absentee ballots have been sitting unprocessed for weeks at USPS facilities around the state, according to the complaint. With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Virginia Democratic Party is hoping that a judge will order the USPS to prioritize voter mail and speed up the process.

BREAKING: The @vademocrats have filed a lawsuit against the USPS for failing to process and deliver election-related mail in a timely manner, potentially disenfranchising Virginia voters.

Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) (@marceelias) (@marceelias) (@marceelias) (@mar 22nd of October, 2021 “Some voters’ applications are likely to miss the deadline due to USPS slowdowns, which is due to no fault of the voter,” the complaint stated. “If an absentee ballot is expected but never arrives, the voter may realize too late that they will have to organize another means to vote, and some voters may be unable to vote at all.” The USPS’ inability to send absentee ballot applications and ballots on time, according to the party, will “severely burden” voters and violate the First and 14th Amendments. The lawsuit requests that all unscanned electoral paperwork be processed quickly in Albemarle, Portsmouth, and James City counties, where there are severe delays.

According to court records, the difficulties began in early 2020, when newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy imposed operational modifications to the USPS that caused mail delivery delays around the country.

The complaint claims that several of the new restrictions had a direct impact on election-related mail, making it harder for voters and election officials to satisfy voting-by-mail deadlines.

On July 29, 2020, the USPS General Counsel issued a warning to 46 states that their mail-in voting deadlines did not coincide with the USPS’ expected delivery schedules.

In August, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herrin filed a federal lawsuit challenging the “dramatic operational changes,” calling the new restrictions “a thinly veiled attack on our democracy and obvious voter suppression.”

