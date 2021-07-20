The video showing a man opening a beer can with an alligator’s mouth has nearly 1 million views.

In what appears to be Florida, a man in a red t-shirt is seen on board a hovercraft with a group of others.

The man in the red t-shirt is seen splashing inside an alligator in the water and tapping it on the head to entice it.

When the alligator opens its mouth, the man pierces a can of beer between its teeth and hands it to a man next to him, who drinks it happily.

The rest of the hovercraft erupts in applause as a result of the stunt. During the encounter, the alligator appeared to be unharmed.

The exact date and location of the footage are unknown. The video was first shared on Twitter on July 16 under the handle @selfpr0tect, with the remark “Normal day in Florida.”

It has been viewed more than 940,000 times since then.

Many people have commended the cleverness of the so-called “Florida Man,” an internet meme that is used for tales about unique crimes or wild actions of guys from the Sunshine state, on Twitter.

While sharing the video, Jessica O’Donnell, social media editor for The Blaze, wrote, “Country folk are an awesome gift from God.”

“Taking Florida Man to a whole new level: using an alligator’s teeth to shotgun a beer,” Twitter user @Danmmeyer commented. The Florida Man Expert Level has been attained.”

“Am I the only one in our hive who thinks the video of the hillbillies baiting an alligator so they can open a beer on its fangs is really awesome?” Fred Harding continued. That was really sexy, dude.”

