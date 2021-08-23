The video of white students abusing a black doll named Shaniqua during a football game has gone viral.

A video on Instagram of white kids beating a Black baby doll named “Shaniqua” has sparked outrage at a California high school.

The video, which was posted to the “Shaniqua.shs” account on Friday, shows a group of kids from Salinas High School in Salinas, California, allegedly uttering racial slurs while carrying the doll. The kids are also accused of stomping on the doll, running it over with a friend’s car, and putting it in various sexual positions. The viral video and following videos were shot in the days leading up to a football game at the school.

The Instagram account was initially private and then removed when the video became viral.

The dispute did not surprise a number of parents. One parent asked why the adolescents felt “comfortable” enough to shoot and share the footage in an interview with the local KION News Channel.

Mercedes, a parent of a Salinas High School student, said, “These students feel secure enough to do this on campus at a football game where there are parents, staff members, and other children.” “And you’re going to tell me that despite all of the employees and even parents being present, nobody saw this happen, nobody recognized that something was wrong?”

Suni Smith, a member of the Salinas Union High School School District’s African American Advisory Committee, told KION that the students’ actions perpetuated preconceptions about the Black community.

“Some of the things in those photographs, especially with that doll, are straight stereotypes,” Smith added.

To avoid something like this from happening again, Smith encouraged individuals to have “awkward dialogues” at home. “I understand how difficult it is to have these conversations with your children, but you have to have these conversations in order to prevent them from placing themselves in circumstances like this because if you don’t, it will continue to happen,” he said.

On August 21, the Salinas Union High School District posted a statement on their website criticizing the students’ conduct and promising that any pupils affected by the incident would receive counseling.

“While the District has taken initiatives to support our African American students, the SUHSD does not condone this type of behavior. This is a condensed version of the information.