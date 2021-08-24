The video of Psaki saying that Americans are not stranded in Afghanistan has been viewed over one million times.

Over one million people have watched videos of White House press secretary Jen Psaki declaring that Americans are not stuck in Afghanistan.

On Monday, during a news conference at the White House, the two had a furious exchange.

In the video, Peter Doocy, a Fox News White House correspondent, asks her, “Does the president have the feeling that much of the criticism is not about leaving Afghanistan, but about the method that he has ordered it to happen by evacuating the troops before getting these Americans who are now stranded?” Is that something he’s aware of?

“First and foremost, I believe it is irresponsible to claim that Americans are stranded,” Psaki responds. No, they aren’t. We are dedicated to reuniting Americans who wish to return to their homeland. We’re in touch with them via phone, text, email, and every other means we have to reach Americans in order to get them home if they want to.”

“So there are no Americans trapped, is the White House’s official perspective on what’s going on in Afghanistan right now?” the reporter continues.

“I’m simply calling you out for suggesting that we’re stranding Americans in Afghanistan when we’ve been very clear that we’re not leaving Americans who want to return home; we’re going to bring them home,” Psaki says.

Republicans slammed the White House press secretary’s answer, citing instances of Americans being turned away, harassed, and abused by the Taliban. Contrary to President Joe Biden’s wishes, Pentagon head Lloyd Austin stated on August 20 that Taliban militants had beaten Americans.

“From our southern border to Afghanistan, it appears the Biden administration’s method for fixing crises is to pretend they don’t exist,” Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations, remarked on Twitter. Do not close your eyes. The Taliban has been known to turn Americans away, harass them, and even beat them.”

“It’s beyond irresponsible to execute a retreat that leaves tens of thousands of Americans and trusted allies to fend for themselves as the Taliban goes door to door killing,” said Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican from North Carolina’s third district. This is a condensed version of the information.