The video of Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene being questioned about the officers on January 6 has gone viral.

A video of a reporter questioning Republican lawmakers about why they haven’t spoken out about the brutality of police officers by rioters while campaigning against the “unusually cruel” treatment of January 6 suspects has gone viral.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, and Louie Gohmert held a press conference in the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to discuss the alleged maltreatment of January 6 defendants in custody awaiting their trials.

Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, stated that the suspects in the Capitol incident were being “handled differently on a whole other level” in jail.

“The guards have beaten them up. White supremacists are what they’re called. Religious services, haircuts, grooming, and the ability to trim their fingernails are all denied to them “Greene remarked. “Many of these individuals have never been charged with a crime. Some of them have served in the military. And the treatment is out of this world.” One reporter, believed to be Scott Wong of The Hill, wondered why the Republicans had not expressed similar concerns about the treatment of the officers who were attacked on January 6 while taking questions at the end of the press conference.

“That day, I was down there, not far from here. We witnessed police officers who had been bear sprayed in the eyes and had been blinded by several of the January 6 defendants you are now bringing up “said the reporter.

“I don’t recall you having a press conference denouncing the Capitol police officers’ ‘unusually brutal’ behavior.”

Greene responded by saying: “You may not recall a specific press conference concerning police officers, but I have made numerous public statements and cried out against all forms of police aggression, particularly against Capitol police.

“Congressman Gohmert introduced a measure, which I co-sponsored, to award medals of honor to police officers nationwide for how they were handled during the January 6 incident.

"I'm not going to split them apart. I am a strong supporter of our police officers and have continually condemned the violence in this city. As a result, avoid that path. That would be totally unjustified." A video of the encounter was shared on Twitter, where it has been viewed thousands of times.