The video of Lollapolooza’s lax vaccination checks has gone viral. Fears were spread by COVID.

Fears that the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago may operate as a superspreader for COVID-19 have been raised after video appeared to show sloppy vaccination card verification at the entry point.

People must either have a full COVID-19 immunization card or a recent negative test done within the preceding 72 hours to get entrance to this spot, according to the festival.

Following a surge of new COVID cases across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested that everyone, especially those who are vaccinated, wear masks while indoors at public locations as of Saturday, July 31.

However, a video sent to Twitter by Ja’Mal Green, a Chicago-based civil rights activist and former mayoral candidate, shows crowds of people passing through security after only momentarily showing their cards to festival personnel and through scans that are far from thorough.

Green tweeted, “This is how Lori Lightfoot’s lollapalooza is checking vaccination cards, and our mayor is lying that 90% are vaccinated.”

“Expect her to shut down the city soon because COVID rates have risen as a result of her allowing 400,000 people to party in order to generate money.”

1 August 2021 — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen)

The Lollapalooza Twitter account announced after the first day of the event, which saw over 100,000 people attend each of the four days, that the vast majority of guests submitted their vaccination card prior to admittance.

“Today, more than 90% of you presented us your evidence of vaccination! Thanks to the 8% of people who provided proof of negative COVID-19 tests, and to the 600 people who showed up without paperwork; we hope to see you tomorrow,” the account wrote.

One among those who expressed skepticism about the checks was Chicago-based reporter Mary Ann Ahern.

She wrote, "Please, they waved them at you for less than two seconds."