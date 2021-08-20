The video of an electric samurai sword shooting lightning appears to be ‘bad CGI.’

Controlling electricity may be a skill reserved for gods like Thor, but it appears that we plain mortals can do it as well. In a way, yes.

Allen Pan’s TikTok video of him wielding a “electrified samurai sword,” which looked like anything out of a Hollywood epic, received over seven million views in one day.

As Pan stood in a chain mail ensemble, the text-to-voice generator continued, “We are testing an electric samurai sword.” It went on to say, “We actually don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The blade performed a quick test run, emitting a buzz. The speaker continued, “Ok sweet, it didn’t catch on fire, let’s keep going.”

Pan then drew his samurai sword and thrust it into a metal ring on the floor. The sword appeared to strike the ring with lightning-like power.

He then proceeded to swing the sword many times, each time producing enormous loudness and lightning arcs.

Pan, on the other hand, performed his act under the watchful supervision of Tesla Orchestra, an entertainment engineering firm that uses Tesla coils for events all around the world.

A Tesla coil was used to generate the electricity, which involves electrons flowing through the air in search of a conductor to land on. Before slamming into a neighboring conductor, the electrons form a plasma of ion filaments.

“You can’t see the Tesla coil since it’s over to the left. We set up an electrically insulating platform underneath Allen. The top of this platform is metallic (aluminum screen and PVC pipe coated with aluminum tape) and is connected to the tesla coil’s output so that the sparks come out of Allen while he stands on top of it in a protective full-body chainmail suit. The outfit operates as a “Faraday Cage,” shielding Allen from deadly sparks, according to founder Ian Charnas.

The Tesla Orchestra, on the other hand, uses the coil to simultaneously produce music: "A regular Tesla Coil produces a massive high-voltage spark that only produces one loud tone. However,.