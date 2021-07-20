The video of a woman ranting on a Zoom call before realizing her microphone is on has been viewed nearly one million times.

A woman’s viral video, in which her new coworkers hear her work-related outburst, serves as a helpful reminder to switch off your computer microphone before speaking out of turn during a video conference.

Alexandra Ceberio, better known on TikTok as @alllyvert, revealed an unfortunate professional blunder last week. The video, which was originally made to make her close friends laugh, has already been viewed nearly 800,000 times and loved by over 146,000 astonished people.

Ceberio begins her video rage by complaining that the majority of her coworkers failed to switch on their cameras for the video meeting. “Some f*****g bulls**t, my work from home fit today, since I got ready, and everyone has their cameras off,” she continues.

She then goes into detail about her work attire for the day. She begins, “So I have this frizzy-a** gym hair from yesterday.”

Before she can reveal where she bought her top, a male coworker interrupts with some awkward news: “Hey guys, I can hear, so just so you know.”

Ceberio’s face lowers when she realizes that her coworkers overheard her diatribe. She pauses for a bit before saying, “He can hear me,” to the camera. She hurriedly hides her mouth and ends the recording.

Ceberio told Buzzfeed News that she was participating in a series of remote Zoom trainings for her new work in Long Island. She decided to send a goofy video to her friends during a break between sessions as part of her routine “wardrobe checks,” in which she, like others online, shares where she got each piece of her outfit.

“Fortunately, neither my employer nor anyone else significant was on it,” she told the site, “but it was still quite embarrassing.” “I silenced myself after the video ended and tried to modify my voice for the rest of the call. I didn’t say anything unless I was asked.”

Ceberio isn't the only one who has made a video call blunder. Students were stunned in May when a New York Spanish teacher was recorded performing a sexual act on a Zoom lesson without recognizing it.