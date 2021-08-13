The video of a puppy crying after being taken from her mother has been viewed over 7 million times.

People’s hearts are bleeding because of a viral video showing pups getting distressed when they first leave their mothers.

Six days ago, TikTok user @ssiiggyyy posted a video of her puppy golden retriever, who was curled down in her arms with its eyes closed.

“Since she had to leave her mama, my new puppy hasn’t stopped crying,” she wrote alongside a sad emoji.

As she lies, Katie Sigmond may be seen cuddling her puppy. “This is incredibly heartbreaking. She captioned the video, “No one told me about this part when you acquire a puppy.”

In just six days, the video has received over 2 million likes, but is it true?

It’s natural for a dog to act differently when it’s first separated from its mother, according to the American Kennel Club, because they’ve spent their entire lives together. Experts agree that the best time to separate a mother and puppy is around eight weeks.

“He learns social skills from his mother and littermates during the next three to eight weeks. He starts to figure out where he belongs in the pack and how to navigate the environment around him. He sleeps nestled up with his brothers and mother, and he’s programmed to stay close to them as a pack animal. From an evolutionary basis, it makes sense—his very life in the ‘wild’ depends on remaining close to the pack. So, when you bring your much-anticipated puppy home, he’ll be losing his only family,” the American Kennel Club wrote.

Puppies are expected to show signs of separation anxiety during their first few days at home, crying when left alone and wanting to be held constantly, but experts aren’t sure why—whether it’s because they miss their mother, the new environment, new smells and noises, or a combination of these factors.

Various groups offer recommendations on how new owners should deal with a sad puppy, regardless of why they are affected.

Dr. Carolyn Lincoln, a Cleveland veterinarian, told PetMD that calming your dog by