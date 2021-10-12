The video of a pilot speaking out against the vaccine mandate has received over 2 million views.

After being widely circulated by right-wing individuals, a video of a pilot explaining why he opposes the vaccine mandate for airline employees has gone viral.

Shawn Andrew Walker’s video has been viewed over 57,000 times since he posted it to his TikTok account, and over two million times after it was reshared on Twitter.

Walker said in the video that he is now “facing an ultimatum, not a choice, but an ultimatum” after learning that he must comply with Joe Biden’s requirement, which requires all government employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I’ve been advised that I need to get vaccinated in order to maintain my work as an airline pilot, which actually means I have to choose between feeding my family and exercising my freedom of choice,” Walker said.

“The situation is significantly more serious than just health. We, the people of the United States, who have struggled for freedom for 257 years, travel the world promoting principles of liberty and democracy, and we assist other countries and people in fighting for their liberties as ours are being taken away “Added he.

“You may believe that being obliged to wear a mask or receive a vaccination is a little inconvenience. But it gets quite serious when you start adding mandate after mandate and loss of freedom after loss of freedom.” STAND WITH THE PILOTS, RT! THIS is the America I am familiar with. https://t.co/PIM0grkYDk Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) (@RealCandaceO) (@RealCandaceO) (@RealCand 11th of October, 2021 Walker’s web accounts appear to indicate that he has done other employment, such as online marketing.

Walker shared the video on his TikTok account, @cellsaucenutrition, which appears to sell nutritional supplements for a firm he founded. None of his other videos expose him as a pilot, instead focusing on fitness and diet.

Walker’s LinkedIn page states that he has been a pilot with American Eagle Airlines, now Envoy, since 2004, although he has also worked in the web marketing industry.

He has been described as the owner of CopySkills.co—a website that no longer exists—a copywriter at Clear Cut Copywriting, and the owner of his own website where he helps “network marketers and affiliate marketers win online and offline!” since September 2019.

Walker, according to Rolling Stone. This is a condensed version of the information.