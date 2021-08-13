The video of a man checking his phone during Homer’s Field of Dreams has been seen over 150,000 times.

A fan who was glancing at his phone during the two-run homer that won the Field of Dreams game has gone viral on social media.

When Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox hits a home run to defeat the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game played in an Iowa cornfield on Thursday, the young man gets distracted by his cellphone, according to a Twitter video that has been viewed over 150,000 times in less than 12 hours.

To inform him, a woman standing close to the unnamed fan taps him on the shoulder. He raises his eyes just in time to get a glimpse of the ball hurtling through the air.

WHAT A DREAM COME TRUE. Tim Anderson gets up and goes away! pic.twitter.com/0GDXW91uKg

— August 13, 2021, Chicago White Sox (@whitesox)

The tweet’s author, Darren Rovell, captioned the video, “You receive the $3,000 ticket to the ‘Field of Dreams’ game.” But you have a great idea on your phone! Miss, get out of here.”

Other social media users were unimpressed as well. “The one thing the MLB needs to modify for this game, in my opinion,” one user wrote. Let’s pack the front ten rows with Iowa supporters!”

“Pretty much sums up young folks today,” wrote another. They are missing out on the world as it passes them by because they are always gazing down and not up.”

Major League Baseball has been preparing a game in Dyersville, Iowa, for years, the filming location for Kevin Costner’s beloved 1989 film Field of Dreams.

It eventually happened on Thursday in front of an 8,000-person audience in a specially constructed stadium, with the White Sox winning 9-8.

The video of the distracted fan was not the only popular video from the game. Multiple recordings of Anderson’s homer have been shared on social media and have received over 1.7 million views.

Anderson began to celebrate as soon as the ball left his bat and was sent into the rows of corn behind the stadium, jumping for pleasure and sprinting around the bases while hailing his teammates—and the spectators who had gone to Iowa for the inaugural MLB game in the state. Outside the stadium, fireworks were launched.

Anderson remarked after the game: