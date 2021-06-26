The ‘Very Nasty’ motel also took bribes for allowing drugs and prostitution, according to police.

According to court filings filed earlier this week, a motel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, known to visitors as “disgusting” and “extremely unpleasant,” allegedly allowed customers and workers to sell narcotics and engage in prostitution for several years.

According to The Myrtle Beach Sun News, police enforcement is suing the Coral Sands motel in Horry County following an investigation.

Management and security staff at the motel routinely purchased narcotics from customers and provided cheaper rooms for those selling illegal substances or giving sex services, according to the investigation, which began in 2018 by Myrtle Beach police. The lawsuit also claimed that management took payments in exchange for allowing people to sell narcotics, and that there was even a space dedicated to both drug usage and prostitution.

According to the Sun News, Horry County prosecutor Jimmy Richardson is now requesting that the Ocean Boulevard establishment be temporarily closed for at least a year.

According to the lawsuit, Myrtle Beach police officers and municipal officials met with the motel’s owner, Harkishin Bhambhani, and management to discuss the motel’s “dilapidated premises and increasing calls for service.”

According to the Sun News, the lawsuit alleged that despite the talks, “the Coral Sands’ nuisance conduct continued unabated.” According to court documents, the motel was served with a notice of public nuisance on June 7 and did not answer within the 10-day period, according to the news site.

Customer evaluations on many travel websites also revealed that the motel was infamous for having bugs and dirty rooms. The Coral Sands motel routinely received one-star reviews, with many guests claiming that it was hazardous, filthy, and infested with vermin.

Others said that the motel was infested with bedbugs and that it was not up to code.

"This is the most revolting place I've ever been." The motel was filthy, had bugs all over it, and was not up to code. The space was filthy. Cigar butt was left on the widow seal, the bathroom was filthy, and there were bugs EVERYWHERE – when the lights were turned off at night, roaches would start rushing around all over the place. The roof of the bathroom was crumbling in in a few spots, the garbage can smelled like it had never been cleaned, and after sleeping in the.