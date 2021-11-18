The Vaccine Mandate is causing a ruckus due to a lack of clarity about who is in charge of the National Guard.

The conflict between Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has raised questions about who has the authority to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates on the National Guard.

Despite the fact that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates apply to military members, including the National Guard, Stitt wrote a statement to the Oklahoma National Guard informing troops that they are not obligated to get the vaccine.

According to the Associated Press, the document stated that anyone who declines the vaccine will face “no negative administrative or judicial action.” Austin has yet to formally respond to Stitt’s request to stop the mandate in Oklahoma.

Governors do not have the ability to relieve the Guard of its military medical readiness standards, according to an anonymous senior defense official, and members who do not comply risk losing their employment.

However, it is unclear who has the highest authority over the Guard. The state pays the Guard when they are on active state duty. However, they are compensated by the federal government when they are training or reacting to larger crises. They report to the governor in both cases.

Austin, according to Pentagon officials, has the power to establish medical readiness standards for the whole force, including the National Guard. The vaccine, they claimed, is essential to ensuring that any Guard member is healthy enough to deploy at any time.

To keep their federal recognition, be available to deploy, and be compensated for training, the Pentagon claims that Guard soldiers must meet medical readiness requirements.

Stitt wrote to Austin earlier this month, saying the rule “violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans, since it compels them to potentially forfeit their personal convictions in order to keep their jobs.” Storms and other weather situations, he said, require the state’s Guard personnel.

“The federal government is being reckless by imposing forced vaccine requirements on Oklahoma national guardsmen, which could reduce the amount of people I can call on to help the state in an emergency,” Stitt said.

More than 1,000 Army and Air Force Guard members, or roughly 13% of the state's 8,200 personnel, have indicated they will participate, according to the governor's office.