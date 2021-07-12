The Utah NAACP and the Bureau of Land Management have a public spat about whether the American flag is a “Symbol of Hatred.”

This weekend, Utah chapters of the NAACP and Black Lives Matter (BLM) were spotted publicly debating whether the American flag can be deemed a symbol of hate and racism.

The controversy began earlier this month, when BLM Utah issued a message on social media on July 4th, labeling the American flag a “symbol of hatred” and accusing anyone who fly it of being “racist.”

“When we see this flag, we know the person flying it is not someone we want to be around. We know the person flying this flag is a racist when we see it. We know the person flying this flag lives in a different America than we do when we see it. We doubt your intelligence when we see this flag. We know to stay away from you. “It is a sign of hatred,” the group wrote on Facebook.

Along with the tweet, the gang posted a Google Drive with violent messages from “flag waving Americans” with rude and nasty words directed at them.

Log in to Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

The statement generated outrage on a local and national level almost immediately. BLM Utah said it has received a surge in violent threats as a result of the post.

The NAACP’s local chapter became the most recent and vocal critic of the group’s statement on Saturday. Jeanetta Williams, president of the NAACP Utah State Conference, stated on Saturday that the group “rejects the premise that flying the American flag constitutes a discriminatory message.”

“The flag represents all those who have lived and served to ensure that the finest of the American experience is realized, that all people are created equal. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, “true American patriots have pushed for equality and justice for everyone.”

“We believe the way forward starts with respect and togetherness for all Americans,” Williams said, “while we acknowledge that our nation’s past is defined by both errors and accomplishments in the treatment of minorities.”

Williams went on to say that the flag might also be seen as a symbol of hope. This is a condensed version of the information.