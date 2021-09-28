The use of a McDonald’s ice cream cone to reveal a pregnancy has divided opinion.

A woman used a McDonald’s ice cream cone to perform an extravagant pregnancy surprise for her other half.

Josh and Lisa, who have a TikTok page called @joshandlisa, are known for their prank videos, but the fast-food-themed clip has gone viral.

Since its release on Friday, the video, dubbed “the loveliest pregnancy announcement,” has had over 9 million views and can be viewed here.

It shows a hand, believed to be Lisa’s, putting a pregnancy test into a vanilla soft serve cone before smoothing ice cream over the test cap to disguise it in the dessert.

She enters into a McDonald’s in the United States and over to Josh and another woman who are seated at a table.

“How fast do you eat ice cream?” he asks Lisa, encouraging him to consume it rapidly. You know I’m going to have a brain freeze.”

“It’s worth it,” she says. It’ll be well worth it, I swear. There’s something thrilling about having a brain freeze. It’s quite thrilling. It’s something you’ve always wanted. “You’ve always wanted to experience a brain freeze.”

“And now it’s time for us to have a brain freeze,” Lisa adds as the camera zooms in on the blonde woman, who is holding her mouth open in surprise. And I believe we’ll be able to do it together.”

He responds, “Unless you eat some ice cream, we’re not going to have a brain freeze together.”

“We’ve been waiting for this brain freeze for a really long period, like really really long,” Lisa continues.

Josh had licked enough ice cream to expose the test at this time, so he says, “What’s in my ice cream?” while attempting to pull it out, but instead pulls the cap off.

“Do you know what that is?” Lisa says as he pulls out the complete test with his fingers, which now has the cap off.

“Really. He wonders, “Is this real?” while Lisa screams, “Yes.”

