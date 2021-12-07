The US Olympic boycott, according to China’s ambassador to Russia, is a “senseless desecration.”

Chinese officials have denounced the United States’ diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

The decision, according to Liu Mingche, counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Russia, is detrimental to the event’s essence.

According to Tass, the Russian government’s news agency, “the so-called boycott harms the interests of athletes and spectators of winter sports, and it is a stupid degradation of the hallowed Olympic spirit.”

China, however, is “sure that boycott attempts will rarely make a dent, and that any dissent that contradicts the true democratic spirit will not be approved,” according to the diplomat.

Zhao Lijan, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, has warned the country will take “decisive countermeasures” in reaction to the boycott. The boycott, Zhao stated at a press conference on Monday, is “political posturing and manipulation.” The Biden administration stated on Monday that the United States will not send any diplomatic or formal representation to the Winter Olympics, which will begin on February 4 in Beijing, citing the “ongoing genocide” in the Xinjiang province.

The boycott does not apply to American athletes, who are free to compete in the event.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, “We will be 100 percent behind them as we cheer them on from home.” “We are not going to contribute to the game’s fanfare.” In the face of the [People’s Republic of China’s] appalling human rights violations and atrocities in Xinjiang, U.S. diplomatic or official representation would regard these games as business as usual, and we just cannot do that.” Members of Congress on all sides of the aisle praised the White House’s decision. Because of China’s repression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and democratic activists in Hong Kong, the Biden administration has been under pressure for months to boycott the event.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “As one united international community, we have the opportunity and obligation to hold Beijing accountable and to stand up for human dignity and freedom in the region and around the world.” Allowing China to host the games, she continued, is a “mockery” of the Olympic Charter.

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, a Republican, hailed the administration’s decision, calling it the “correct” one.

