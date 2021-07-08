The US Navy has shown the first-ever prototype of a maternity flight suit.

By adding expandable panels to regular flight suits, the garment is meant to accommodate pregnant personnel during their pregnancies. As a result, expectant moms will only require one suit for the duration of their pregnancy.

In a press release, Lieutenant Commander Jacqueline Nordan, who received the first maternity flight suit earlier this year, said, “Prior to the maternity flight suit, pregnant aircrew had generally collected larger-sized flight suits and gone up through additional sizes throughout their pregnancy, potentially needing three to five additional flight suits.”

“Our supply and maintenance teams have put in a lot of effort to figure out how we can accommodate these uniforms into our present system, and they deserve all of the credit,” she added. I get the simple job, which entails nothing more than putting on the uniform in the morning and loosening the waist straps as the weeks pass.”

The Naval Air System Command’s Aircrew Systems Program Office is leading the project, which was requested by the Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve.

The new design also eliminates the dangers that can arise when pregnant flight crews are forced to wear larger flight suits with longer sleeves and hems that aren’t properly adjusted.

In a Mother’s Day press release announcing the suit’s creation, Nordan remarked, “These enhancements are essential because they show that leadership supports the idea that having a profession and having a family can be compatible.”

“It is possible to be a dedicated Navy professional while raising a family,” she concluded. Making a daily uniform item more wearable during pregnancy, for example, removes some of the minor hurdles that can accumulate and dissuade women from following that path.”

Two others have purchased and received the prototype, according to a representative for Naval Air Systems Command, and there is a small stash of suits ready to fulfill future orders, which are filled in about three days. Marines can also purchase the outfits.

The maternity flight suits were first unveiled by President Joe Biden on March 8, International Women’s Day.

Biden said, "We're trying to make women feel comfortable and respected in the military," when asked about efforts to make women feel safe and respected in the military "Some of it is really simple work, and we're making terrific progress with body design.