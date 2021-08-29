The US military confirms that an airstrike hit an explosives-laden vehicle on its way to Kabul Airport.

The US military announced that a drone operation was carried out on Sunday, successfully destroying what seemed to be an explosives-laden truck on its way to Kabul’s international airport.

In an email to This website, Captain Bill Urban, a spokeswoman for US Central Command, acknowledged the air strike.

“Today, US military troops carried out a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon attack on a vehicle in Kabul, removing an impending ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport,” Urban added.

“We are certain that we were able to hit the target. The existence of a significant amount of explosive material was suggested by significant secondary explosions from the truck, according to the military spokesperson.

“At this time, we are assessing the possibility of civilian casualties, but we have no indications.” We continue to be on the lookout for potential dangers in the future.”

The airstrike comes after the US military said on Saturday that a drone attack had killed two important members of the violent extremist group ISIS-K. ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the Kabul airport attack on Thursday, which killed more than 170 people, including 13 American service personnel.

Following the incident on Thursday, President Joe Biden threatened to exact vengeance on the militant group, which is hostile to both the US and the Taliban.

“Know this: Those who perpetrated this attack, as well as anybody who wishes America harm, will not be forgiven. We are not going to forget. In a speech, Biden said, “We will track you down and make you pay.”

Despite the US pullout from Afghanistan, Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan stated in an interview with Fox News Sunday that the government intends to continue attacking ISIS-K.

Sullivan stated that the president “will guarantee that we get the people responsible for this, that we continue to put pressure on the groups responsible for this, and that we continue to remove targets from the battlefield.”