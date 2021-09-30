The US Government Avoids Shutdown by a Hair’s Breadth, Postponing It Until December.

Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown by passing a short-term budget bill only hours before most federal agencies’ funding would have been cut off.

Members of Congress expect to have a firm budget proposal ready by December 3, when the new stopgap law expires.

The Senate passed the bill early Thursday morning, and the House passed it later that afternoon.

Without a deal, federal employees could have been furloughed for an unknown period of time, most government buildings and parks would have been forced to close temporarily, and air traffic would have been severely restricted in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Wednesday, “With so many essential issues to solve, the last thing the American people need right now is a government shutdown.” The New York Democrat urged the chamber to pass the bill, which is officially known as a “continuing resolution.”

In addition to funding the government at essentially the same level as it is now, the bill includes $24 billion for relief from recent natural disasters, such as Hurricane Ida, and $6.4 billion for relocating the thousands of Afghans who fled after US troops withdrew and the Taliban overthrew the country’s government.

Republicans also worked to add financing for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system in the plan.

The interim measure is a much-needed victory for President Joe Biden, who was facing a government financing crisis just eight months into his presidency, which might have impacted hundreds of thousands of federal employees and many other Americans.

While Democrats hold control of the House, Senate, and White House, they have struggled in recent weeks to advance important policy initiatives and strengthen the nation’s financial situation by avoiding a government shutdown and extending the federal debt ceiling.

According to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, if the federal government shut down, more people would blame Democrats than Republicans. In a study conducted last week, 32% of respondents indicated they would blame Democrats, while 24% said they would blame Republicans. Around 36% of those polled believe both parties are to blame.

Because it was bundled with a plan to extend the debt ceiling, Senate Republicans vetoed an attempt to avoid a budget shortfall on Monday. Despite the fact that the GOP-controlled Congress has supported debt ceiling increases on many occasions. This is a condensed version of the information.