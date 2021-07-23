The US drops the case against a Chinese national, while China accuses the US of making a false arrest.

According to the Associated Press, US prosecutors filed documents to have a case against a Chinese national dismissed after China accused the US of making a fraudulent arrest.

Prosecutors claimed Juan Tang, who was planning to work at the University of California, Davis, lied on her visa and failed to divulge her ties to the Chinese military in an FBI interview. Agents discovered images of Tang in a military uniform and articles in Chinese newspapers revealing her military involvement.

On Friday, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, accused the United States of arresting Chinese citizens studying in the United States “on bogus charges, breaching the rights and interests of Chinese nationals.”

At a daily briefing, Zhao said, “We again ask the United States to…immediately release the person involved and earnestly ensure the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese people in the United States.”

Prosecutors requested a judge in federal court in Sacramento to drop an allegation of visa fraud against Tang, but did not explain why.

On Monday, the trial was slated to begin. The US Attorney’s office in Sacramento did not respond to a message requesting comment.

Tang’s lawyers informed the Sacramento Bee that they gave the government “ample grounds” to dismiss the lawsuit.

In a statement, Malcolm Segal and Tom Johnson said, “We hope Dr. Tang is permitted to return to her kid and husband on her own.”

Last July, the Justice Department charged Tang and three other scientists based in the United States with lying about their status as members of China’s People’s Liberation Army.

After interviewing Tang at her residence in Davis, agents suspect she sought refuge at the Chinese embassy in San Francisco, accusing the consulate of harboring a known fugitive. She was apprehended after leaving the consulate for a doctor’s visit, according to the Bee.

Tang’s lawyers maintained that the doctor was not a member of the Chinese military but rather a civilian who worked at a Chinese military base. They said that if she had been charged with lying on her visa application, she would have received a six-month term, rather than the ten months she had already served. This is a condensed version of the information.