The US Department of Justice is expanding its investigation into banks that discriminate in lending.

According to the Associated Press, the US is widening a cross-government probe into redlining, a practice in which banks refuse loans to certain racial minorities or districts.

The program was unveiled by the Justice Department on Friday, marking the first major expansion of redlining investigations since the Obama administration.

Despite legislation aimed at ending the practice, redlining and its long-term implications remain a problem in the United States, where black families often have a fraction of the net worth of white households. Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, homes in redlined communities are still valued less today than homes in locations that have never been subjected to lending prejudice.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the expansion on Friday, and it aims to eliminate redlining through investigations and prosecutions.

“Lending discrimination goes against our economic system’s fundamental promises,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday. “When people are denied credit solely on the basis of their race or national origin, their capacity to participate in our country’s success is effectively extinguished.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Justice Department, along with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, launched a new prosecution against Trustmark Bank in Memphis, Tennessee, for its treatment of Black and Hispanic borrowers.

The government is presently examining many redlining cases, according to Garland, and expects to open more in the coming months.

“We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure that federal fair lending regulations are strictly enforced and that financial institutions give every American an equitable opportunity to get credit,” Garland said.

The CFPB and the OCC, two of the nation’s financial authorities that are frequently involved in mortgage lending, are also part of the Justice Department’s endeavor. It will also engage state attorneys general and US attorneys’ offices with local competence in these areas.

In addition, the department will broaden its examination of bank lending activity to search for common patterns.

On Friday, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra stated, “It’s an endemic problem that requires all hands on deck.”

While there are still incidents of historical redlining, in which banks refuse to lend to certain areas, the Biden administration is putting a lot of emphasis on it. This is a condensed version of the information.