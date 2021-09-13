The US Capitol Police Department has stated that violence will not be tolerated at the upcoming “Justice for J6” rally.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger stated in a statement on Monday, “We are here to preserve everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully demonstrate.” “I strongly advise anyone considering provoking disruption to stay at home. We will not tolerate violence and will uphold the law.”

The event, which is scheduled for September 18, is in solidarity of those who were arrested on January 6 for their role in the tragic insurgency at the US Capitol. Those facing accusations have been dubbed “political prisoners” and “brave patriots” by organizer Matt Braynard.

Manger said Monday that congressional leaders had been briefed on the intelligence acquired by the US Capitol Police as well as the department’s operational plan for the march.

Before the event, the Capitol Police Board approved the building of temporary fencing around the Capitol Building. The fence will be built a day or two before the gathering, according to Manger.

“It will come down very soon after if all goes well,” the police chief told reporters.

The police board adopted an emergency declaration last week, allowing the department to deputize outside law enforcement officers as United States Capitol Police Special Officers on September 18 if necessary.