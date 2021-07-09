The US Anti-Doping Agency claims that it does not have the authority to change rules on its own.

According to the Associated Press, US Anti-Doping Agency authorities warned that they can’t modify the “severe repercussions” of marijuana use, such as sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s disqualification from the Olympics last week. In a letter to Congressional lawmakers, they revealed that they are asking for changes to the consequences of marijuana usage when it is not for performance enhancement.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamie Raskin, who wrote their own letter last week denouncing Richardson’s prohibition, referenced a rule in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) that doesn’t penalize athletes who use marijuana for performance enhancement. The UFC, unlike the USADA and all Olympic organizations, is not bound by the international anti-doping code.

According to the USADA letter, “most countries throughout the world have been quite hesitant to remove marijuana from the restricted list for public health reasons.” “It’s worth recalling that when marijuana was first added to the forbidden list in 2004, the United States government was one of the greatest proponents of its inclusion.”

Because Richardson voluntarily accepted her 30-day sentence, any attempt to overturn it, as Ocasio-Cortez and Raskin recommended, “would have been promptly appealed” by the IOC or World Anti-Doping Agency, perhaps resulting in an even longer punishment, according to the letter.

“The restriction on marijuana is a severe and unwarranted burden on athletes’ civil liberties,” Ocasio-Cortez and Raskin said in a letter to USADA CEO Travis Tygart and WADA president Witold Banka last Friday. They said that the rule was even more outdated as a result of more tolerant attitudes toward the drug, which is now permitted in 19 states and “legal in some form in at least 35 nations throughout the world,” according to them.

