The Unsafe Structures Board in Miami-Dade has a backlog of 1,000 cases.

According to the Miami Herald, the Unsafe Structures Board in Miami-Dade County has a backlog of 1,000 unsafe-structure claims dating back to before the tragic Surfside condo tower collapse on June 24.

According to the Associated Press, an engineer’s report stating that a building is structurally safe is now required before an extension can be granted when recertifications are so far behind schedule that they have been submitted to the Unsafe Structures Board.

Residents will have to be evacuated if a building does not receive an engineer’s report endorsement quickly enough, said Spencer Errickson, superintendent of the county’s Unsafe Structures section, at a hearing Wednesday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

It was the board’s first meeting since the tower collapsed while getting a 40-year recertification. The catastrophe claimed the lives of at least 97 persons.

According to the Herald, members of the board that hears enforcement cases brought by county and municipal inspectors against structures considered unsafe or out of compliance seek to cut down on delays rather than deferring them to future hearings.

“Every month, we come here. Every month,” said Lynn Matos, a member of the board of directors. “I don’t comprehend how we have over 1,000 instances strewn about with no explanation.”

According to the newspaper, cities inside the county have their own building departments and inspectors, but all use the county’s system for hearing unsafe-structure cases, with the exception of Miami and Miami Gardens.

Board members expressed their displeasure on Wednesday with cities requesting deferrals without sending building department personnel to answer questions during the monthly meeting. Members of the board have expressed their frustration with the delays.

“With this building in Surfside, the crap has really hit the fan right now,” said board member Marco Gorrin. “Why do we keep deferring?… It just keeps dragging.”

Most violations, according to officials, aren’t usually major, but they’re on a list of things that need to be done to bring a structure up to code, such as appropriate fuse box labeling or stucco replacement.

Some of the backlogged cases, according to Errickson, are stopped by court action, in which property owners sue and have enforcement proceedings halted. While performing repairs, some are regarded compliant. Others are put on hold once officials find out. This is a condensed version of the information.