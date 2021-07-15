The University of South Carolina is refusing to remove names from buildings that have a racist or Civil War history.

The president of the University of South Carolina has indicated that he would not seek permission from the state legislature to change the names of five campus buildings that a special committee claims honor racist and Confederate characters.

The special committee spent two years researching building names around the university campus and discovered 11 that were named after racists, including a health center named after the late U.S. Senator Strom Thurmond. According to a draft study obtained by The State newspaper, his early legislative record reveals a segregationist purpose.

Interim university president Harris Pastides said he intends to encourage school leaders to focus on naming new facilities for deserving people, with the same committee recommending renowned Black leaders as possible candidates.

“Many of our buildings have names that celebrate people that we would not even consider today. Some of them represent a history of racism and oppression that we despise and vehemently oppose,” Pastides wrote.

Following the police assassination of George Floyd in May 2020, racists and Confederates across the South had their building names and statues removed.

None of this happened in South Carolina, thanks to a statute implemented in 2000 known as the Heritage Act, which requires a two-thirds majority of the General Assembly to change the name of any structure named after a historical figure. Legislators have not taken a vote on any request from the Civil War or the segregation eras in the last 21 years.

The committee’s findings is likely to be released on Friday. Pastides, on the other hand, had already written a letter to the campus about it two days previously.

“At the moment, state law precludes us from changing those names, and we will abide by it. Pastides added, “However, we have a responsibility to present a more complete history of these persons and their actions in the context of our shared community values.”

According to the interim president’s letter, the university will not seek lawmakers to modify any names.

Clemson University intended to remove the name of U.S. Senator “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman, who led violent racist mobs to prevent Blacks from voting off the name of its administration building before the 2021 legislative session began, while Orangeburg wanted to remove a Confederate. This is a condensed version of the information.