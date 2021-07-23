The United States will return ‘priceless’ Jewish artifacts taken during the Holocaust to their original locations.

Religious relics stolen from European Jewish synagogues and houses during the Holocaust were recovered by US officials on their way to auction, according to US authorities.

Authorities aim to return 17 seized funerary scrolls, manuscripts, and other historic records that were going to be auctioned off in New York City. According to federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, the objects will be returned to their communities of origin in Romania, Hungary, Ukraine, and Slovakia, where they were traced to Jewish communities pillaged during Nazi control.

“Without any provenance or record of conveyance from any survivors of those villages, there is no valid manner by which the manuscripts and scrolls could have been transported into the United States,” the Brooklyn U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement announcing the seizure.

They “contain priceless historical knowledge that belongs to the heirs of ancestors who lived and prospered in Jewish communities before the Holocaust,” according to Acting US Attorney Jacquelin Kasulis.

Kestenbaum & Company, the auction firm, claimed it had cooperated with authorities. In a statement released Friday, it said the sale involved a private collector recognized for attempting to “rescue and preserve Jewish historical materials that might otherwise have been lost.”

The World Jewish Restitution Organization was consulted when provenance claims were made, and “we removed the object from the intended auction,” according to the statement.

According to court documents, the case stems from a time when members of the Jewish community were confined to ghettos, robbed of their goods, and sent to Nazi death camps. When survivors went home, they discovered their homes had been stripped of everything valuables, including records dating back to the mid-nineteenth century.

When the auction was set to take place, a researcher noticed a long-forgotten relic from Cluj-Napoca, Romania: a bound ledger of graves from 1836 to 1899. It was described as a “manuscript produced in Hebrew and Yiddish… with rich, artistic title-page lyrically glorifying the three heads of the Burial Society,” according to court documents.

It was a rare find worthy of appropriate preservation, according to the scholar, Robert Schwartz, who told The New York Times earlier this year.