The United States will require proof of vaccination for arriving international travelers and relax some restrictions.

According to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, the US will begin lifting restrictions on overseas travelers this fall as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning in early November, all foreign nationals travelling into the United States will be required to be completely vaccinated, according to Zients. The new international travel rules will not take effect until then, according to Zients, “so that agencies, airlines, and the traveling public have time to prepare.”

“We will safeguard Americans at home and improve the safety of international travel by requiring foreign nationals to be properly vaccinated in order to fly into the United States and instituting other severe safety protocols,” Zients added.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be in charge of determining who is properly vaccinated and whose vaccines will be accepted under the new travel regulations, according to Zients.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, replied to the news in a tweet on Monday morning.

“I am thrilled that, beginning in November, @POTUS will reintroduce transatlantic travel, allowing properly vaccinated UK nationals to visit the United States,” Johnson stated in a tweet. “It’s a huge boost for business and trade, and it’s wonderful that family and friends on both sides of the Atlantic may once again be reunited.”



