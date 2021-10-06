The United States will not follow China’s lead in banning cryptocurrency, according to the SEC’s chairman.

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), told Congress on Tuesday that his agency would not attempt to enact a cryptocurrency prohibition.

After North Carolina Representative Ted Budd, a proponent of cryptocurrencies, wondered whether the SEC would follow China’s lead and impose a ban on digital currencies, the matter was discussed. In response, Gensler stated:

“No, that would be a matter for Congress to decide.” “I am technology-agnostic,” he continued. I believe this technology has been and will continue to be a driver for change, but technologies that operate outside of the regulatory system do not persist long.”

While Gensler has expressed concern about the crypto market, fearing that “people will be injured,” his new remarks are consistent with those of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who told members of Congress on September 30 that he had “no intention” of prohibiting cryptos.

Regulators in China have taken the opposite approach.

Authorities announced on September 24 that cryptos were prohibited, and that they will pursue miners and digital assets. According to Bloomberg, the offshore bitcoin exchange Huobi soon stopped allowing mainland Chinese phone numbers to register for new accounts. Huobi afterwards issued a statement stating that current mainland China user accounts would be “gradually retired.”

Later, a coalition of China’s Supreme Court, People’s Bank of China, police, and internet and securities watchdogs indicated that the ban will be enforced through a variety of channels. A loophole that allowed Chinese people to invest in foreign markets was also closed.

According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, many of China’s crypto miners have fled the country, which formerly had a 46 percent share of the worldwide hash rate, a measure of the power utilized in mining and processing, according to Bloomberg.

The United States leads the world in Bitcoin trade volume, according to Statista data. The United States buys and sells more than $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, more than double the amount exchanged by Russia, which buys and sells $421 million worth of the cryptocurrency.

As more firms adopt cryptocurrencies, the question of where they fit into the global digital economy will grow more relevant. This is a condensed version of the information.