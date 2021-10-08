The United States Senate has approved a deal to raise the debt ceiling, but it has been postponed until December.

The Senate of the United States has formally decided to prevent an impending debt crisis for two months.

On Thursday, the Senate passed a temporary debt ceiling fix by a vote of 50-48. It also needs House approval, but California Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she supports the agreement and will bring lawmakers back to session if necessary.

The Senate agreement raises the national debt ceiling by $480 billion, allowing the federal government to borrow money until December 3rd. If no action was taken, the Treasury Department estimated that the country will run out of borrowing power and default on its obligations for the first time ever this month.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, stated Thursday morning that he had secured an agreement with Senate Republicans to postpone the debt ceiling until early December after overnight negotiations.

He said, “I have some wonderful news.” “We’re hoping to finish this as soon as today.” Even after that announcement, though, it was not a simple task. Senate Republican leaders spent much of Thursday seeking to secure the ten Republican votes needed to pass the final vote.

For weeks, Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell had been at odds over how to deal with the debt ceiling. Republicans would not agree to raise the debt ceiling, according to McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, and Democrats would have to act independently.

In a public statement on Wednesday, McConnell softened his stance, firing a brief shot at Democrats.

Democrats have 50 seats in the chamber, and Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie if necessary. They can utilize a procedural move known as “reconciliation” to get votes passed on such a narrow margin, but Schumer suggested that this would be a protracted process and that Republicans should join Democrats in favor of a vote that could pass with 60 senators.

When the topic emerges again, it’s uncertain how Democrats will handle it.

The additional delay, according to McConnell, gives Democrats a few more weeks to try to navigate the lengthy procedure.

In his resistance to voting for the debt increase, McConnell has emphasized the trillions that Democrats want to spend to get key components of President Joe Biden's program achieved, arguing that the.