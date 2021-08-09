The United States Military has set a deadline of September 15 for receiving the COVID vaccine, with some exceptions.

Depending on if infection rates continue to rise, US troops may be given a deadline of September 15 or sooner to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a memo acquired by the Associated Press, the military services will have a few weeks to prepare, determine how many vaccine doses are needed, and implement the vaccine mandate.

In a memo to troops, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote, “I will seek the president’s authority to make the immunizations mandatory no later than mid-September, or promptly upon (Food and Drug Administration) certification, whichever comes first.” “If I feel the need to act sooner or advocate a different course to the President, I will not hesitate to do so.” Military personnel, on the other hand, may request vaccine exemptions for a variety of reasons, including health concerns or religious views. Individuals who have a significant bad reaction to the vaccine, those who are pregnant, or those who have other conditions can postpone their inoculation, according to pre-existing laws.

President Joe Biden directed defense officials to develop a plan requiring troops to get shots as part of a broader campaign to increase vaccinations in the federal workforce. Austin’s decision comes a little more than a week after Biden told defense officials to develop a plan requiring troops to get shots as part of a broader campaign to increase vaccinations in the federal workforce. It reflects similar decisions made by governments and businesses around the world as countries grapple with the highly contagious Delta form, which has pushed new cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities in the United States to levels not seen since last winter’s peaks.

The extra time is also a reference to the vaccine’s severe political divide, as well as the fact that making it mandatory will almost certainly spark pushback from vaccination opponents in state and federal governments, Congress, and the general public.

It also gives the FDA time to give the Pfizer vaccine final approval, which is expected early next month. Austin would need a waiver from Biden to make the shots mandatory without that formal FDA approval.

In barracks and aboard ships, troops frequently live and work together, raising the danger of rapid spread. And a significant epidemic of the virus in the military might jeopardize America's ability to defend itself in the event of a national emergency.