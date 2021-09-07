The United States’ Largest Confederate Memorial Will Likely Remain As Robert E. Lee’s Statue Is Removed.

Even when the Commonwealth of Virginia removes General Robert E. Lee’s statue, the country’s largest Confederate memorial will remain.

The greatest Confederate statue in the county, Lee’s monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond, will be demolished on September 8 after the Virginia Supreme Court ordered it to be demolished.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam described the judgement as a “essential step towards bringing the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Richmond forward into a more inclusive, just future” in a statement released on September 2 affirming the decision more than 130 years after it was made.

“Today it is clearâ€”the largest Confederate monument in the South is being demolished,” he added.

Norman changed the description of the 30-foot statue to “Virginia’s largest monument to the Confederate insurgency” in a follow-up statement on September 6.

According to historian and author Kevin M. Levin, the Lee statue is not the largest Confederate memorial in the United States.

The 90-foot high engraving on the side of Stone Mountain in Georgia is, in fact, the world’s largest Confederate memorial, and it appears to be here to stay.

“The idea that the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond is the country’s largest Confederate memorial appears to be having a field day,” Levin wrote. “It pales in comparison to Stone Mountain, Georgia’s relief sculpture of Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson.”

Stone Mountain Park’s 90-foot bas-relief artwork, which also includes Confederate President Jefferson Davis and General Stonewall Jackson, was finished in 1972.

In the aftermath of the murder of Minneapolis citizen George Floyd in May 2020, the Stonewall Mountain memorial, like the Lee statue in Richmond, has figured prominently in the controversy over whether or not to remove Confederate leader monuments.

However, demands to demolish the memorial, as well as Confederate statues across the country, have frequently run into roadblocks due to logistical issues.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, removing it from the side of a mountain would take several years, cost a lot of money, and require explosives.

While the primary sculpture appears to be unaffected, other emblems of the have been removed. This is a condensed version of the information.