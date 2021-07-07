The United States is the world’s most crypto-ready nation, with supermarkets overstocking to combat inflation.

CryptoCorner

According to a research conducted by a bitcoin education website, the United States is the world’s most cryptocurrency-ready nation.

To determine a country’s stance on the new global currency, Crypto Head looked at a variety of factors, including the number of crypto ATMs, accessibility to potential users, governmental stance on crypto ownership, whether or not cryptos like Bitcoin can be used in banks, and the number of online searches.

The United States came out on top, followed by Cypress, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Slovenia, Australia, Germany, and Canada, according to the survey.

“Our research also found that the United States is the most crypto-ready for consumers,” Adam Morris, co-founder of Crypto Head in Australia, said in a report, “even though the government has been slow with regulatory clarity over the last few years, which has actually driven most crypto business overseas.”

According to the analysis, there were 14,796 Google searches per 100,000 persons in the United States every year, compared to 33,941 per 100,000 in Cypress, a tax haven. However, the United States had 17,436 crypto ATMs, considerably outnumbering Canada’s 1,464.

In the United States, there are around 19,023 persons per crypto ATM, compared to 26,265 in Canada.

Between May 2020 and April 2021, the poll looked at crucial points.

However, while the findings are optimistic for cryptocurrency supporters, they do not indicate that nirvana is on the horizon in the United States. Before investing, several experts raise security concerns, such as the need for more regulation.

However, according to a report by Citi Global Perspectives & Solutions, or Citi GPS, “in total, slightly over 2% of bitcoin activity was tied to unlawful activities in 2019, and that figure fell dropped to barely 0.3 percent in 2020.” However, based solely on news headlines, the scope of such activities can appear exaggerated.”

Scams aimed at the Little Guy, on the other hand, appear to be on the rise.

Consumers reported losses of over $82 million in crypto scams in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission, which is more than ten times the number for the same period a year before.

Many scams target inexperienced small investors who do not have access to the secure custodial services provided to institutional investors.