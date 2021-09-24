The United States is responsible for one-fifth of all dangerously mutated R.1 COVID variant cases.

More than one in every five known global instances of a COVID-19 strain that may infect vaccinated people more than previous versions has been reported in the United States.

According to the most recent data available from Scripps Research, there have been 2,266 cases of the R.1 variation recorded throughout 47 states in the United States.

There have been 10,573 cases of the variation worldwide since it was first discovered in Japan at the end of November 2020.

Scientists are concerned that the changes in the variation could lead to increased resistance to protective antibodies, which are found in newly infected and vaccinated people.

The R.1 strain, on the other hand, is far from the most dominant strain in the United States or the world.

The R.1 strain accounted for fewer than 0.5 percent of total cases in the United States between February 1, 2020, and August 7, 2021. The most recent case was reported on July 16.

The strain has responsible for a bigger share of cases in Japan, where there have been significantly fewer COVID-19 infections, according to the most recent statistics.

There were 7,521 known R.1 cases between February 1, 2020, and July 27, 2021, accounting for nearly 8% of all cases.

According to Dr. Amesh A. Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the R.1 form of the SARS-Cov-2 virus is unlikely to overtake the Delta variant as the most severe or transmissible mutant.

He told Health magazine, “I don’t anticipate it will be a huge concern because it doesn’t have the ability to displace Delta.” “It’s quite difficult for these mutations to gain traction in a country where the Delta variety is present.”

Experts, on the other hand, are assessing the threat posed by any new varieties.

After an epidemic at a Kentucky nursing home in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) compiled a study on the R.1 variant.

18 of the 26 infected individuals were fully vaccinated, but four of the 20 infected care staff were.

Vaccinated people were also “much less likely to have symptoms or require hospitalization,” according to the CDC. They were also “less likely to be infected than unvaccinated persons.”

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the incident in March was caused by an unvaccinated employee. This is a condensed version of the information.