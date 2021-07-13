The United States is on track to have the second-largest budget deficit in history.

According to the Associated Press, the United States is on course to have the second largest budget deficit in history. The current deficit for the first nine months of this fiscal year was $2.24 trillion, slightly shy of the $3.1 trillion set in 2020.

In its monthly budget report released Tuesday, the Treasury Department said the deficit for the fiscal year that ends in September is a little more than 9% lower than last year’s pace.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2008 recession resulted in a record deficit of $1.4 trillion in 2009.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the deficit will be $3 trillion this year, down from $3 trillion last year. The government’s multibillion-dollar spending packages to tackle the economic downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic swelled the deficits in both years.

Government receipts have totaled $3.06 trillion so far this fiscal year, up 35.2 percent from the same period last year. Last year’s figure was skewed downward by the fact that numerous tax deadlines were postponed, resulting in reduced revenue collections because payments were received beyond June.

Spending was $5.29 trillion from October to June, increasing 5.8% from the same period last year.

The June deficit was $174.2 billion, which was 79.8% smaller than the $864.1 billion deficit in June 2020, which was a monthly record high.

The $511 billion spent by the Small Business Administration, notably for its Paycheck Protection Program of forgiven loans to small firms, was included in the massive June 2020 deficit. In June of current year, the spending category totalled just $31 billion.

Following a small decrease in the deficit this fiscal year, the CBO forecasts a $1.15 trillion shortfall next fiscal year.

Those projections, however, do not account for the multibillion-dollar infrastructure investment initiatives that President Joe Biden is pushing through Congress. Biden estimates that the deficit will surpass $3.7 trillion this year and will never go below $1 trillion over the following ten years in his own budget.