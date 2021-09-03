The United States is looking into reports that Afghan evacuees are being forced to marry older men in order to flee.

According to the Associated Press, US officials are looking into accusations that Afghan evacuee children were forced to marry older men in order to flee the country following the Taliban’s takeover.

Officials from the United States have raised worry in the United Arab Emirates that some young Afghan girls have been coerced into marriages in order to exit Afghanistan. Officials issued a diplomatic letter to Washington saying that some of the evacuees are child brides or have been sexually abused in some other way.

Officials familiar with the document told the Associated Press that Afghan females at an Abu Dhabi transit camp had come forward with allegations that they were raped by older men they were forced to marry in order to flee Afghanistan.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Several examples of Afghan children being presented to authorities as the “spouse” of much older males have been uncovered by US officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and Wisconsin. While child marriage is frequent in Afghanistan, the United States has stringent regulations against human trafficking, including criminal prosecutions for violators and sanctions against countries that do not enforce them.

The State Department has requested “immediate guidance” from other agencies after claimed child brides were transported to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, according to an internal document reviewed by The Associated Press.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment on the documents or the accuracy of the information contained within them. Officials say they take all complaints seriously, but many of them are anecdotal and difficult to verify, especially given the influx of Afghan evacuees in the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

At Fort McCoy, a large 60,000-acre Army station in Wisconsin, a status report sent to all U.S. embassies and consulates abroad, as well as military command centers in Florida, alludes to potential concerns between young girls and older males, some of whom claim to have more than one wife. The Associated Press got relevant portions of the paper, titled Afghanistan Task Force SitRep No. 63.

“Multiple incidents of juvenile females presenting as ‘married’ to adult Afghan men were recorded by Fort McCoy intake employees, as well as. This is a condensed version of the information.