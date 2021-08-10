The United States has warned the Taliban that taking Afghanistan by force will turn them into global pariahs.

The Taliban will become worldwide pariahs if they take Afghanistan’s capital by force, according to US peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad, according to the Associated Press.

Khalizad proceeded to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban has a political office, to persuade the Taliban that achieving overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover is pointless. As NATO forces leave the country, he thinks this would deter the Taliban from fighting and urge them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government.

In less than a week, the Taliban took control of five of the country’s 34 provincial capitals. They are now fighting for control of numerous more provinces, including Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, and Farah, against a Western-backed administration.

Many are at odds to explain why the regular forces have disintegrated, quitting the battle by the hundreds after a 20-year Western military presence and billions of dollars spent training and bolstering Afghan forces. Small groups of elite fighters and the Afghan air force have mostly been responsible for the combat.

The success of the Taliban blitz has increased the urgency of resuming the long-stalled discussions that could end the fighting and lead to an inclusive interim administration in Afghanistan.

The increased push from Khalilzad comes after worldwide condemnations and a similar warning from the UN that a Taliban government seized power by force would not be recognized. So far, the insurgents have refused to come back to the bargaining table.

According to the US State Department, Khalilzad’s objective in Qatar is to “assist in the formulation of a joint international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.”

According to the State Department, he intends to “press the Taliban to end their military offensive and reach a political settlement, which is the only path to stability and progress in Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Taliban’s military head issued an audio message to his militants, instructing them not to harm Afghan forces or government officials in areas they seize. Mohammad Naim, the Taliban spokesman in Doha, published the recording on Twitter.

Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, also instructed the insurgents to in the roughly five-minute audio. This is a condensed version of the information.