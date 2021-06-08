The United States has informed Russia that it will not re-join the Open Skies arms control agreement.

Even as the two countries prepare for a summit between their leaders next month, the Biden administration has warned Russia that it will not rejoin a vital arms control deal.

According to US sources, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman informed the Russians that the Trump administration had decided not to re-join the Open Skies Treaty, which allowed surveillance aircraft over military bases in both nations but was withdrawn by former President Donald Trump.

Only one major arms limitation deal between nuclear nations, the New Start Treaty, remains in effect as a result of Thursday’s vote.

Mr. Trump had done nothing to prolong New Start, which was set to expire earlier this year, but the Biden administration moved promptly after taking office to prolong it for another five years and to begin a review of the departure from the Open Skies Treaty.

The study was concluded, and Ms Sherman told Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov of the US decision not to return to Open Skies on Thursday, according to authorities.

The decision comes just weeks before President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16 in an attempt to establish common ground amid a rapid deterioration in relations that has brought relations to their lowest point in decades.

The Open Skies Treaty was designed to increase confidence between Russia and the West by permitting the treaty’s more than three dozen signatories to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s countries in order to gather information about military forces and activities.

Since the treaty’s inception in 2002, more than 1,500 flights have been conducted under it, with the goal of increasing openness and allowing for the monitoring of arms control and other agreements.