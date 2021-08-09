The United States has imposed sanctions on Belarus, claiming that an Olympic athlete has been threatened as a result of the dissent crackdown.

The US imposed new sanctions on Belarus on Monday after accusing the government of committing a number of human rights violations, including a recent incident at the Tokyo Olympics in which officials threatened to remove a Belarusian sprinter from the national team and send her home due to criticism of its coaches.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order targeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday, citing a continued “attack on the democratic aspirations and human rights of the Belarusian people.” Treasury are the most significant protests against the country’s autocratic regime to date. They are intended at the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, business executives, and one of Belarus’ largest state-owned firms, among other institutions and allies of Lukashenko.

“In collaboration with our allies and partners, the United States will continue to stand up for human rights and free expression while holding the Lukashenka administration accountable,” Biden said in the executive order.

“We are announcing further sanctions against Belarusian individuals and entities for their role in attacks on democracy and human rights, transnational repression, and corruption,” he continued.

On the one-year anniversary of Belarus’ last presidential election, fresh sanctions were imposed. Lukashenko has been accused by the United States and opposition activists of rigging the election in order to stay in power.

Since protests began after the election, Lukashenko, called Europe’s “last tyrant,” has stepped up his crackdown on political dissent.

Lukashenko’s administration drew international attention in May when it halted a Ryanair flight and detained an opposition activist and his girlfriend on board. The 26-year-old imprisoned journalist Roman Protasevich formerly worked for the opposition Telegram channel Nexta, which broadcast news updates and footage from the country’s enormous protests.

The international world decried the decision, prompting the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Canada to slap further sanctions against the country in June.

According to the executive order, the regime has “further escalated its repression,” including “threaten[ing]the safety of an Olympic athlete beyond its borders,” according to the Biden administration.

Last week, Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was indicted, drawing further worldwide attention to the country.