The United States has expanded its Afghan refugee program to include those who work with the media and relief organizations.

According to the Associated Press, the US State Department on Monday expanded a refugee program to include Afghans who worked for US-based media and assistance organizations.

According to the agency, “thousands” of Afghans and their families will now be able to permanently resettle in the United States as refugees. It did not provide a more precise figure.

“The United States’ goal in Afghanistan remains a stable and secure country. However, in light of growing Taliban violence, the US government is trying to give select Afghans, including those who worked with the US, with refugee resettlement opportunities in the US,” according to a statement from the State Department.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Employees of the United States government and NATO military operations who do not fit the requirements for a specific program for such workers are also covered.

The creation of a “Priority 2” category for Afghans within the US Refugee Admissions Program is intended for Afghans and their immediate families who “may be at risk due to their U.S. affiliation” but are unable to obtain a Special Immigrant Visa because they did not work directly for the US government or did not hold their government jobs for a long enough period of time.

Afghans must be nominated by a US government agency or by the most senior civilian U.S. citizen employee of a US-based media outlet or nongovernmental group to be considered for the Priority 2 category.

The first set of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants to pass security vetting arrived in the United States on Friday. The majority of the candidates worked as interpreters or in other capacities for US troops or diplomats. The 221 persons are part of a group of 2,500 who will be taken to the United States in the coming days.

Another 4,000 SIV applicants, along with their families, are expected to be moved to third countries before the US exit is completed. Approximately 20,000 Afghans have indicated interest in participating in the program.