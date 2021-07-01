The United States falls short of its goal of sending 80 million COVID vaccines to other countries by more than half.

By more than half, the United States fell short of President Joe Biden’s target of supplying 80 million COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of June.

According to the Associated Press, the United States has supplied less than 24 million doses to ten countries. The Biden administration originally stated that the dosages will be distributed to 50 countries and entities. They are ready to be delivered, but regulatory concerns with other countries are impeding delivery, according to the White House.

Last week, White House press secretary Jenn Psaki stated, “What we’ve found to be the largest problem is not actually the supply — we have enough of doses to share with the world — but this is a Herculean logistical challenge.”

On May 17, Biden revealed his objective of distributing 80 million doses, stating that the program “will be more vaccines than any other country has really shared to yet — five times more than any other country — more than Russia and China.”

Despite the fact that Biden’s target was not met, the United States has nevertheless shared more vaccines with the rest of the world than Russia and China.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

More dosages will be given in the coming days, according to the White House, which further emphasizes that Biden has done all possible to keep his word.

Sorting through a complex network of regulatory regulations, health codes, customs approvals, cold-storage chains, language obstacles, and distribution systems is taking longer than expected. Even more complicated is the fact that no two shipments are alike.

To approve the vaccine donation, one country requires a Cabinet act, while others require inspectors to conduct their own safety checks on the US doses, and still others have yet to develop critical aspects of their vaccine distribution plans to ensure the doses reach people’s arms before they spoil.

As of Wednesday, all targeted recipient countries had received formal US offers of a precise number and type of vaccine, and all legal and logistical hurdles on the US side had been addressed, according to a US official speaking on the condition of anonymity to reveal internal arrangements.

The White House declined to say which countries were facing certain local challenges, instead stating that it is working with recipient countries on a case-by-case basis to eliminate roadblocks. This is a condensed version of the information.