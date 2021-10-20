The United States’ ability to fight forest fires has been harmed by China’s drone ban.

Access to the enormous market of inexpensive and effective small drones built in China has been restricted by the US government, making it more difficult to combat forest fires that have raged throughout the country at unprecedented rates, among other essential jobs.

Experts, officials, and drone firms have all been divided as a result of the development. Some say that the price of such restrictions is too great, while others argue that the regulations are still justifiable.

Because of cybersecurity concerns, the US Department of the Interior (DOI) declared in October 2019 that it would halt the use of all drones built in China or with parts made in China. The Department of the Interior issued Secretariat Order 3379 in January of last year, temporarily grounding the whole fleet of 800 drones. Since then, new legislation has been enacted, as well as further restrictions across the government, putting the future availability of such systems in doubt.

The use of drones in operations such as combating wildfires, law enforcement, traffic safety, and wildlife conservation has been widely hailed as a game-changer, both in terms of mission capability and the protection of employees who may otherwise be in danger. DJI, a Shenzhen-based company that is one of the largest and most popular drone manufacturers in China and around the world, produces some of the most popular models accepted by federal, state, and municipal organizations.

The shift in the once-universally lauded employment of such systems occurred during President Donald Trump’s administration, which set out to fight China and erode the US’s reliance on its main global competitor’s sector. Even as President Joe Biden’s government approaches a year in office, Trump’s legacy on China continues in a variety of ways.

On Tuesday, Trump’s FCC Director Brendan Carr advocated for further restrictions on DJI by adding it to the FCC Covered List, which lists products that are regarded “to pose an unacceptable risk to the national security” of the United States and prohibits their purchase with government funds.

"DJI drones and the surveillance technologies onboard these devices collect massive amounts of sensitive data, ranging from high-resolution photographs of key infrastructure to facial recognition technology and.