The United Nations Secretary-General is concerned about ‘chilling reports’ of Taliban human rights violations against women.

During the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged them to display “utmost moderation” and follow international humanitarian law.

“We have all seen the images in real time: chaos, disturbance, uncertainty, and fear,” Guterres said during a UN Security Council emergency meeting on Monday. “A lot hangs in the balance. A generation of young Afghan women and girls, boys and men, have made progress, have hope, and have dreams.”

After seizing crucial provinces at breakneck pace in recent weeks, the Taliban officially took over the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday evening. After President Ashraf Ghani departed the nation, the Taliban stormed the palace.

According to Guterres, leaders are already getting “chilling reports” of terrible human rights violations all around the country.

“I am especially worried about reports of increasing human rights violations against Afghan women and girls who fear a return to the darkest days,” he said.

Afghanistan’s U.N. envoy, Ghulam Isaczai, said Kabul residents are claiming that the Taliban have launched house inspections in search of those on their target list.

“Kabul citizens are currently living in complete terror,” Isaczai remarked. He urged the UN Security Council to use “all tool at its disposal” to demand an end to violence and the protection of human rights.

President Joe Biden has dispatched 6,000 US troops to Afghanistan to assist American and coalition forces with their departure. Videos show crowds of people trying to board an aircraft out of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Over 60 countries issued an unified statement on Sunday, urging all parties to “respect and facilitate” the departures of international citizens and Afghans who wish to leave the country.

The statement stated, “Those in positions of power and authority throughout Afghanistan bear responsibility—and accountability—for the preservation of human life and property, as well as the immediate restoration of security and civil order.”

In the midst of the upheaval, the Biden administration has defended the choice to withdraw American soldiers from Afghanistan. Before the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the president set an August 31 deadline to fully withdraw US armed forces from the country.

“When I took office, I inherited a settlement negotiated by my predecessor, to which the Taliban were invited. This is a condensed version of the information.