The ‘Unique’ is to blame, according to a TV anchor. For Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek! Controversy is a good thing to have around.

In his appraisal of the recent controversy surrounding the event, Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly evoked the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will share hosting responsibilities on the long-running quiz show for the remainder of the year, it was revealed on Friday.

Following the departure of Mike Richards, who was discovered to have made abusive statements on a podcast in 2013 and 2014, there was conjecture about who might lead the show. Richards had taken over for the late Trebek, who had died last year.

During a piece titled “Trebek’s replacement got the boot from the ‘woke’ police,” Kelly exploited the topic to comment on the cultural wars.

Richards’ effusive apologies for his words was read aloud by Kelly, who was accompanied by a visual of the statement. Kelly then asked, “When did we get so tense?”

“I mean, this is the United States of America. We weren’t always like this,” Kelly added, before mentioning Howard Stern’s ability to break barriers while becoming “one of the most popular broadcasters ever.”

Kelly continued, “I blame a little bitâ€”may he rest in peace Alec [sic]Trebek, he should have had a succession plan.” What had been going on in his personal life?

Kelly replied, “It wasn’t ideal, by the way, he was a little bit, um, distinctive,” before referring to a 2011 interview with Trebek in which he described how he discovered an intruder in his hotel room.

In the video, the former Jeopardy! host describes putting on his underpants and running down the corridor to see if he could find her. The news that Trebek had slept naked made headlines at the time, prompting Kelly to infer that “everyone does things.”

“I would’ve stopped the chase at the hotel entrance in my underwear,” Kelly added. I doubt I would have dashed down the corridor.

“But anyway,” he said, “everyone is unique, no one here broke the law, and we are just so uptight and ignorant, and it’s getting worse,” Kelly concluded.

Richards recorded one week of programs before announcing his resignation, so he’ll be seen in the first batch of season 38 Jeopardy! shows.

Richards would also leave his position as executive producer of the show and of Sony Pictures Television. This is a condensed version of the information.