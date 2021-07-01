The Trump Organization Reacts to the Indictment, Claiming It Is an Attainment of a Former President

An indictment against one of the Trump Organization’s long-serving workers was dismissed by the Trump Organization as a political effort to smear former President Donald Trump.

The company’s chief financial officer, Allan Weisselberg, turned himself in to the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Thursday morning and is scheduled to be arraigned later that day. The accusations in the indictment, which was delivered by a grand jury on Wednesday, have not been made public, although they are anticipated to be related to tax evasion and fringe benefits enjoyed by Weisselberg.

The Trump Organization said in a statement that Weisselberg was being used as a “pawn” in Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s efforts to defame Trump.

According to the statement, “the District Attorney is launching a criminal action involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever dream of bringing.” “This isn’t justice; it’s a game of politics.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.