The Trump lawyer who wrote the memo on overturning Biden’s victory now calls the idea “crazy.”

The approach proposed in a now-infamous document regarding how to overturn President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory on January 6 was “insane,” according to conservative attorney John Eastman, who suggested it was not a “realistic” possibility.

Eastman, who represented former President Donald Trump before the Supreme Court after the 2020 election, prepared a paper proposing ways to prevent Biden’s victory from being formally confirmed by Congress (this was first revealed in the book Peril by Washington Post journalists). Just days before the pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol, the lawyer met with the former president and former Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the paper.

Eastman said he didn’t think the plan would succeed in an interview with National Review published on Friday, but said he had been asked to detail options being examined by Trump’s legal team. “If the Republicans in the State Delegations stay firm,” the lawyer said in his memo, Trump would be reelected by the House.

“Look, I don’t think they would remain firm on this,” Eastman told the outlet of the previous president. “Anyone who believes that’s a credible plan is insane,” he continued. “It was not my advice that the letter was given to Trump or Pence,” the attorney asserted to National Review. “The memo’s purpose was to lay out every possible scenario that had been proposed so that we could discuss it.” According to the letter, Pence may reject state Electoral College ballots and declare them null. The New York Times published an interview with Eastman in early October, in which he claimed that Pence asked him in a meeting with Trump, “Do you think I have such power?” According to The New York Times, Eastman advised then-Vice President Joe Biden that trying to do so would be “foolish” unless states had already chosen a new slate of Trump-friendly electors. Pence eventually dismissed the idea of overturning Biden’s victory, enraging Trump and his supporters.

In a statement issued on January 6, Pence said, “It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to select which electoral votes should be tallied and which should not.”

