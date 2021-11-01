The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins today, and it is expected to be divisive in America.

Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teenager, is expected to begin his murder trial on Monday, more than a year after the chaos that erupted over Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Following two nights of unrest, Rittenhouse is accused of driving from his hometown of Antioch and meeting up with armed militia groups who were already in the Wisconsin city claiming to be protecting businesses from “antifa” and other left-wing demonstrations.

The 17-year-old arrived with a medical bag and was caught on camera saying he was going to help the injured.

In a video released by his former attorney Lin Wood in September 2020, he claimed, “If there’s someone wounded, I’m running into harm’s way.”

Rittenhouse also had an AR-style semiautomatic weapon, which he used to kill Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injure Gaide Grosskreutz.

Following the gunshots on August 25, video emerged showing Rittenhouse firing at Rosenbaum while being pursued by a group of men through the streets, with another demonstrator firing his gun in the air.

After hearing the gunshot, Rittenhouse turned and fired at least four times, wounding Rosenbaum as he lunged toward him.

Rittenhouse was chased down another street by more enraged demonstrators after the incident. Rittenhouse shoots at Huber and Grosskreutz after falling to the ground and attempting to attack him with a skateboard. Huber and Rosenbaum both perished as a result of their injuries.

Rittenhouse has been adopted by conservative and pro-gun figures wanting to advance their own agendas since his arrest, claiming he is a patriotic hero who used his gun in self-defense during the protests.

Released from Detention

Last November, he was released on a $2 million bond after a successful fundraising drive led by prominent right-wing figures, with “free Kyle” merch being seen at Donald Trump rallies and marches by far-right groups like the Proud Boys.

Rittenhouse, according to Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, did not go 20 miles across state lines to attend the BLM protests in order to safeguard the city, but rather traveled to Kenosha as a “chaos tourist” and “teenage vigilante.” This is a condensed version of the information.